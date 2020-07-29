Why is mobile radiation harmful?

Mobiles usually use radio waves to communicate. Radio waves are basically electromagnetic radiation. There are two types of electromagnetic radiation:

a)Ionizing (high frequency)

b) Non-Ionizing (low frequency).

Mobile Phones emit low-frequency radiation. Each electromagnetic radiation has an electromagnetic force. Our body has a tendency to absorb electromagnetic forces. Just as the microwave reaches the food-based aqueous part of the microwave oven. Absorbed electromagnetic force increases our body temperature. And this is why the idea has gradually come to our mind that the radiation of the radio frequency can have a very terrible effect on or body. Maybe a brain tumor or cancer!

But truth is that no such effect has been found in the SIM network frequency of mobile or other(all radio frequencies).

