Why is math.random not working

Because the js implementation of math.random returns a number between 0 and 1 so at best are going to get is just under 2100 milliseconds (2000 + .999 * 100 or 2099), but never better than that.
Between what and what?
As Dave points out, Math.random() is a float between 0 and 1. So the general form of getting an integer between A and B is:
Math.floor(Math.random()*(B-A+1)+A) (or cast to int rather than Math.floor, depending on your need)
OK I understand, but I used it in the following sernario and it actually work so what is the difference
<span id="countdown"></span>
<script>
var timeleft = 479;
function countdown() {
document.getElementById('countdown').innerHTML = timeleft;
if (timeleft--) {
}
setTimeout(countdown, 2000 + Math.random() * 8000);
}
window.onload = countdown;
</script>
Oh wait, I think I see what you’re trying to do, and why it’s not working.
I misunderstood your original post. Apologies.
setInterval doesnt re-evaluate the timer on every loop - it resolved your random value, came up with a number (somewhere in the range of 2000-2099), and said “every X milliseconds, run this function.”
What you’re doing here, is start a function. That function sets a new timer, which re-evaluates the random modifier, every loop.
What do you see different here? The multiplier is a factor of 80 higher.
With math.random, the highest you can get is .99999999 (to 64 places - I think),
So with 2000 + Math.random() * 100, the highest value you can get is 2099.999999*
2000 + .999 * 100
2000 + 99.99999
2099.9999
2099 milliseconds is 2.1 seconds. Not a noticeable difference between 2 seconds and 2.1
Now take your other calculation
2000 + .9999 * 8000
2000 + 7992
9992
9,992 milliseconds is 9.9 seconds, so essentially 10 seconds. That’s a noticeable difference from two seconds.
Well explained, … mili seconds so the random number will always be between 0 and 1 eg .9999 or .0001 so to get the right effect I should increase the multiplier
So this scrip works fine i just cant implement
if(timeleft <= 470){
clearInterval(downloadTimer);
document.getElementById(“countdown”).innerHTML = “470”;
just put example in spreadsheet with different random numbers between 0 and 1 do the calculation there will always be a small variant so this will not work
Well if you’re using setTimeout, you have to use clearTimeout as well.
will quickly look at it after my meeting ± 1.5 hours
Hi @johan40, you don’t need to clear anything if you’re using
setTimeout(), just don’t start the next one…
var timeLeft = 479
function countdown () {
console.log(timeLeft)
timeLeft--
if (timeLeft > 470) {
setTimeout(countdown, 200 + Math.random() * 100)
}
}
countdown()
Fun fact:
clearTimeout() and
clearInterval() can be used interchangeably as their handles are sharing the same pool… although you should of course always use the correct one to avoid readability mayhem.
^^
To clarify, since I wasn’t aware…if I had a setInterval going, I could clearTimeout() it instead of clearInterval?
Yup.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Woah!
so much said but still I am unable to put it together to get random time delay between countdown any other better idea than my starting examples
Got it eventually to work with setTimeout. Thanx for everybody contribution put me into the right direction
<span id="countdown"></span>
<script>
var timeleft = 479;
function countdown() {
if(timeleft <= 469){
clearInterval(downloadTimer);
document.getElementById("countdown").innerHTML = "470";
}
else {
document.getElementById("countdown").innerHTML = timeleft;
}
timeleft -= 1;
setTimeout(countdown, 2000 + Math.random() * 8000);
}
window.onload = countdown;
</script>
Not really though I’m afraid – the countdown only stops because
downloadTimer is not defined, so
clearInterval(downloadTimer) will throw a reference error… which is a rather drastic measure at any rate. And if it was defined the countdown would keep going in the background, you’d just not print the current time left to the screen; have a look at post #12 how to actually terminate the countdown.
Which is… accurate, but for the benefit of describing what it is doing, it’s choosing not to do another step in the countdown.
Your countdown timer is, in fact, just a function that decrements a value.
What makes it a timer is the setTimeout, which runs exactly once.
BUT, your function says, “If the value is more than 470, start a NEW timeout, that runs exactly once, and then executes this function again.”
So clearing this Timeout doesnt make any sense - you don’t want to interrupt the timer between cycles, you want to wait until your value has reached a predetermined value, and then simply stop making new timeouts.
A slight difference, but it is an important distinction - interrupting a cycle, rather than logical execution at the end of a cycle.
If I understand you, i have to move
clearInterval(downloadTimer);
to after
setTimeout(countdown, 2000 + Math.random() * 8000);
No, there’s no need to clear a timeout or interval at all (and
downloadTimer still wouldn’t be defined); when using
setTimeout() as described earlier, the function basically calls itself until a certain condition is met, and then it just doesn’t schedule the next invocation.