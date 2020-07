Why is math.random not working

johan40: johan40: 2000 + Math.random() * 100

johan40: johan40: 2000 + Math.random() * 8000

What do you see different here? The multiplier is a factor of 80 higher.

With math.random, the highest you can get is .99999999 (to 64 places - I think),

So with 2000 + Math.random() * 100, the highest value you can get is 2099.999999*

2000 + .999 * 100

2000 + 99.99999

2099.9999

2099 milliseconds is 2.1 seconds. Not a noticeable difference between 2 seconds and 2.1

Now take your other calculation

2000 + .9999 * 8000

2000 + 7992

9992

9,992 milliseconds is 9.9 seconds, so essentially 10 seconds. That’s a noticeable difference from two seconds.