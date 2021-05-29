Why is JavaScript onclick not firing and CSS cursor not pointing!

We are creating a new Image slider for our members discussion service.
We have a very strange problem where JavaScript onclick event is not firing at all!
For example see here please:

anoox.com/my/share_tzt.php?i=138763

Look at the image on the right-top, that of BitCoin in this discussion
the DIV that contains this image is this:

.image_frame {
border: 2px solid gray;
padding: 5px;
border-radius: 5px;
margin-bottom: 20px;
cursor: pointer;
z-index: 9000;
}

1st, the cursor effect is not working!
2nd, the inner DIV has: onclick=“show_image(‘imgdiv_35618’, ‘img_box_138763’);”
and the Onclick is not firing at all

What is going on? I have never seen such a thing before!

FYI: for your convenience I have put the Style and JS for this all inline rather than having them
be via files

Thanks

The .image_frame is under the .itm_msg_wrap element. Give .image_frame a position: relative; so it can sit on top. That should get you started :slight_smile: .

You’ll then need to increase the z-index of .main_image_frame to be higher than the z-index: 9000 you gave on .image_frame.

Ryan. Thanks for that Tip.
We actually fixed the problem.
thanks again :slight_smile:

