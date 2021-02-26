Why is JavaScript onclick not firing and CSS cursor not pointing!

We are creating a new Image slider for our members discussion service.

We have a very strange problem where JavaScript onclick event is not firing at all!

For example see here please:

https://www.anoox.com/my/share_tzt.php?i=138763

Look at the image on the right-top, that of BitCoin in this discussion

the DIV that contains this image is this:

.image_frame {

border: 2px solid gray;

padding: 5px;

border-radius: 5px;

margin-bottom: 20px;

cursor: pointer;

z-index: 9000;

}

1st, the cursor effect is not working!

2nd, the inner DIV has: onclick=“show_image(‘imgdiv_35618’, ‘img_box_138763’);”

and the Onclick is not firing at all

What is going on? I have never seen such a thing before!

FYI: for your convenience I have put the Style and JS for this all inline rather than having them

be via files

Thanks