Why is JavaScript onclick not firing and CSS cursor not pointing!

We are creating a new Image slider for our members discussion service.
We have a very strange problem where JavaScript onclick event is not firing at all!
For example see here please:
https://www.anoox.com/my/share_tzt.php?i=138763
Look at the image on the right-top, that of BitCoin in this discussion
the DIV that contains this image is this:
.image_frame {
border: 2px solid gray;
padding: 5px;
border-radius: 5px;
margin-bottom: 20px;
cursor: pointer;
z-index: 9000;
}
1st, the cursor effect is not working!
2nd, the inner DIV has: onclick=“show_image(‘imgdiv_35618’, ‘img_box_138763’);”
and the Onclick is not firing at all
What is going on? I have never seen such a thing before!
FYI: for your convenience I have put the Style and JS for this all inline rather than having them
be via files
Thanks