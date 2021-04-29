Why is footer in <article> element?

Now I doing my Homework from teacher, … html&Css + Javascript, and i Have small unussual problem with my footer… Why is stuck in article element ? Footer is not in this element so Why ?

code : https://codepen.io/Adzikk/pen/PoWvXQY?editors=1100

image
image1919×521 321 KB

That is unusual indeed :slight_smile: . No idea, maybe you have a tag or two mixed up? Or forgot one?

Given your indentation jumps back two tabs between and , I suspect ladans37 is right, you’ve forgot a closing tag somewhere above.

Unrelated, but since we’re looking at the code, your div “container_footer” is extraneous. Put the class directly on the if you need it, or apply the css directly to the footer tag, if you just have the one.

Just a suggestion, but if you but a spacing in between your HTML code(s), you will be able to distinguish which tag groups belong together. Like this :

<div id="barwrapper">
            <div class="rainbow"></div>
            <div class="rainbowreflection"></div>
        </div>
       
        <div id="playhouse">
            <div class="blackcat"></div>
            <div class="blackcat2"></div>
        </div>

It will be much more readable and organized this way.

Yes, I noticed the class and put it directly in the footer, and I looking for this forgotten closing tag but idk if Iam blind man, Its night and know but i think I have everywhere closing tag

Here is my code : https://codepen.io/Adzikk/pen/PoWvXQY?editors=1100

I add border in Footer for better “view”
But thanks for your help:) i go again look at the code

So thats is ± code structure how should it look like right?

Looking at it in CodePen helps a lot. It will underline the tags so you know which tag is where.

Yeah looks good to me :thinking:

Yopp, but there just write The value of attribute [ content ] must be in double quotes. :smiley: and thats all i change this mistake and They couldnt find any errors so yea,

