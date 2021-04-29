Why is footer in <article> element?

Hey guys !
Now I doing my Homework from teacher, … html&Css + Javascript, and i Have small unussual problem with my footer… Why is stuck in article element ? Footer is not in this element so Why ?
Thankss guys and have a nice day:)
That is unusual indeed . No idea, maybe you have a tag or two mixed up? Or forgot one?
Given your indentation jumps back two tabs between and , I suspect ladans37 is right, you’ve forgot a closing tag somewhere above.
Unrelated, but since we’re looking at the code, your div “container_footer” is extraneous. Put the class directly on the if you need it, or apply the css directly to the footer tag, if you just have the one.
Just a suggestion, but if you but a spacing in between your HTML code(s), you will be able to distinguish which tag groups belong together. Like this :
<div id="barwrapper">
<div class="rainbow"></div>
<div class="rainbowreflection"></div>
</div>
<div id="playhouse">
<div class="blackcat"></div>
<div class="blackcat2"></div>
</div>
It will be much more readable and organized this way.
Yes, I noticed the class and put it directly in the footer, and I looking for this forgotten closing tag but idk if Iam blind man, Its night and know but i think I have everywhere closing tag
Here is my code : https://codepen.io/Adzikk/pen/PoWvXQY?editors=1100
I add border in Footer for better “view”
But thanks for your help:) i go again look at the code
So thats is ± code structure how should it look like right?
Looking at it in CodePen helps a lot. It will underline the tags so you know which tag is where.
Yeah looks good to me
Yopp, but there just write The value of attribute [ content ] must be in double quotes. and thats all i change this mistake and They couldnt find any errors so yea,