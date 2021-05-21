Why is CSS not changing my updates in localhost and VScode (I got the most Decent answer already)

Here is my <head> code for CSS

<!-- import the webpage's stylesheet --> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://localhost/jwcodeme/style/main-style.css" />

I have tried

<!-- import the webpage's stylesheet --> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href=/jwcodeme/style/main-style.css" />

but it just shows the previous version and I have even related restarted Localhost restarted my browser restarted VScode and rebooted my PC and I have saved all my work twice and even triple times. But it still has not updated my HTML page!

If it is a directory tree problem here are the paths.

-assets

Ban_1_bg.jpg

Logo.png

-javascript

main-script.js

-pages

contact.html

index.html

-style

main-style.css

-README.txt