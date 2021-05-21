Why is CSS not changing my updates in localhost and VScode (I got the most Decent answer already)

Here is my
<head> code for CSS
<!-- import the webpage's stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="http://localhost/jwcodeme/style/main-style.css" />
I have tried
<!-- import the webpage's stylesheet -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href=/jwcodeme/style/main-style.css" />
but it just shows the previous version and I have even related restarted Localhost restarted my browser restarted VScode and rebooted my PC and I have saved all my work twice and even triple times. But it still has not updated my HTML page!
If it is a directory tree problem here are the paths.
-assets
- Ban_1_bg.jpg
- Logo.png
-javascript
- main-script.js
-pages
- contact.html
- index.html
-style
- main-style.css
-README.txt