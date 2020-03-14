Why is colon : striped out of url when shortcode used in nav menu?

Any thoughts / solutions on this problem? I’ve created a wordpress shortcode that returns a url (eg. https;//…). It works just fine when placed in content in a post. But if I use the shortcode in a nav menu item it returns the url but the colon : is striped out (e.g. https//… I can’t figure out why the : is striped. Here’s the code:

function photoStorePath() { global $siteURL; return esc_url( $siteURL); //returns https://... if in content, but https// if in menu } add_shortcode( "psPath", 'photoStorePath');