Why is background image not showing

I have a background for an application but it is not displaying
body {
background: url("bg.png");
font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
height: 100vh;
overflow-x: hidden;
overflow-y: scroll;
word-break: break-all;
margin: 0;
padding: 16px;
}
{
"application": {
"single_instance_guid": "",
"dpi_aware": true
},
"debugging": {
"show_console": false,
"subprocess_show_console": false,
"log_level": "DEBUG4",
"log_file": "debug.log"
},
"main_window": {
"title": "Full o Sounds",
"icon": "logo 1.ico",
"default_size": [1200, 1200],
"minimum_size": [640, 480],
"maximum_size": [0, 0],
"disable_maximize_button": false,
"center_on_screen": true,
"start_maximized": false,
"start_fullscreen": false,
"always_on_top": false,
"minimize_to_tray": false,
"minimize_to_tray_message": "Minimized to tray"
},
"popup_window": {
"icon": "/logo 1.ico",
"fixed_title": "Full o Sounds",
"center_relative_to_parent": true,
"default_size": [800, 600]
},
"web_server": {
"listen_on": ["127.0.0.1", 0],
"www_directory": "www",
"index_files": ["index.html", "index.php"],
"cgi_interpreter": "php/php-cgi.exe",
"cgi_extensions": ["php"],
"cgi_temp_dir": "",
"404_handler": "/pretty-urls.php",
"hide_files": []
},
"chrome": {
"log_file": "debug.log",
"log_severity": "default",
"cache_path": "webcache",
"external_drag": true,
"external_navigation": true,
"reload_page_F5": false,
"devtools_F12": false,
"remote_debugging_port": 0,
"command_line_switches": {},
"enable_downloads": true,
"context_menu": {
"enable_menu": true,
"navigation": true,
"print": false,
"view_source": false,
"open_in_external_browser": false,
"devtools": false,
"copy": true,
"paste": true
}
}
}
my bg
my output is just a blank white screen.