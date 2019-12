Hello everyone,

So I have an express node api. I’ve tested it with postman and Get requests work perfectly. So I get this error in my console.

Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'http://localhost:8000/users' from origin 'http://localhost:3000' has been blocked by CORS policy: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource.

Does anyone know a solution? Thank you in advance.