Why images got 0 dimensions whem masonry is appled?

<div class="main_gallery__head"> <p class="main_gallery__title"> {{ $defaultCompilation->title ?? '' }}</p> </div> <div id="div_compilation_with_photos_container" class="compilations-grid-images-container"> </div> </div> <div id="div_show_more_photos"> <a onclick="javascript:loadPhotosOfCompilation(true)" class="nomination-new__btn-more" style="cursor: pointer"> <svg class="nomination-new__arr-down"> <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#arr-down"></use> </svg> Ещё фото </a> </div> </div>

and file with rows added on any click “More photos” :

@foreach($photosOfCompilation as $nextPhotosOfCompilation) @if(!empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url) and !empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->name) ) <div class="main_gallery__block grid-compilation-image"> <div class="main_gallery__content"> <a href="{{ route('one_photo', [ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->slug.'.'.$nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_id, 'compilations.' . $nextPhotosOfCompilation->compilation_id ]) }}" class="main_gallery__link"></a> <img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url }}" alt=""> @foreach($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->photoNominations as $nextPhotoNomination) <div data-tooltip data-tooltip-theme="theme-dark" title="{{$nextPhotoNomination->nomination->title}}" class="sticker_mark main_gallery__sticker_mark color-1" style="fill : {{ $nextPhotoNomination->nomination->color }} !important; color: white !important;" > <svg class="sticker_mark__bg"> <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#sticker_mark"></use> </svg> <svg class="sticker_mark__lightning"> <use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#lightning"></use> </svg> </div> @endforeach <div class="main_gallery__info"> <div class="main_gallery__user"> <img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->avatar_media_image_url }}" alt=""> <p class="main_gallery__user-name"><a href="photographer_page.html">{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->id }}->{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->owner['name'] ?? '' }}</a> </p> </div> @if($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count > 0) <div class="main_gallery__likes"> <svg class="icon icon-like"> <use xlink:href="/img/icons.svg#like"/> </svg> <span> {{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count }}</span> </div> @endif </div> </div> </div> @endif @endforeach

and when I run page without masonry I have grid of images. Please look at page :

http://photographers.my-demo-apps.tk/compilation_with_photos/лучшие-фото-месяца.2

But if to add 1 more parameter for debug mode :

LINKABOVE/1

then Masonry is inited (is is reflected in browser’s console) but all images have 0 width/height

and are not visible : https://prnt.sc/26kqajm

Why so and how that can be fixed ?

Thanks!