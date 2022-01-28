Why images got 0 dimensions whem masonry is appled?

Hello,
I have pages with custom html/css design and haging grids with images I try apply masonry
when on page opned several rows are shown and any next click on “More photos” more rows are uploaded with ajax request.
container.blade.php :
<div class="main_gallery__head">
<p class="main_gallery__title"> {{ $defaultCompilation->title ?? '' }}</p>
</div>
<div id="div_compilation_with_photos_container" class="compilations-grid-images-container">
</div>
</div>
<div id="div_show_more_photos">
<a onclick="javascript:loadPhotosOfCompilation(true)" class="nomination-new__btn-more"
style="cursor: pointer">
<svg class="nomination-new__arr-down">
<use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#arr-down"></use>
</svg>
Ещё фото
</a>
</div>
</div>
and file with rows added on any click “More photos” :
@foreach($photosOfCompilation as $nextPhotosOfCompilation)
@if(!empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url) and !empty($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->name) )
<div class="main_gallery__block grid-compilation-image">
<div class="main_gallery__content">
<a href="{{ route('one_photo', [ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->slug.'.'.$nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_id, 'compilations.' . $nextPhotosOfCompilation->compilation_id ]) }}" class="main_gallery__link"></a>
<img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->media_image_url }}" alt="">
@foreach($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->photoNominations as $nextPhotoNomination)
<div data-tooltip data-tooltip-theme="theme-dark"
title="{{$nextPhotoNomination->nomination->title}}"
class="sticker_mark main_gallery__sticker_mark color-1"
style="fill : {{ $nextPhotoNomination->nomination->color }} !important; color: white !important;"
>
<svg class="sticker_mark__bg">
<use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#sticker_mark"></use>
</svg>
<svg class="sticker_mark__lightning">
<use xlink:href="/img/sprite.svg#lightning"></use>
</svg>
</div>
@endforeach
<div class="main_gallery__info">
<div class="main_gallery__user">
<img src="{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->avatar_media_image_url }}" alt="">
<p class="main_gallery__user-name"><a
href="photographer_page.html">{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->id }}->{{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo->owner['name'] ?? '' }}</a>
</p>
</div>
@if($nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count > 0)
<div class="main_gallery__likes">
<svg class="icon icon-like">
<use xlink:href="/img/icons.svg#like"/>
</svg>
<span> {{ $nextPhotosOfCompilation->photo_likes_count }}</span>
</div>
@endif
</div>
</div>
</div>
@endif
@endforeach
and when I run page without masonry I have grid of images. Please look at page :
http://photographers.my-demo-apps.tk/compilation_with_photos/лучшие-фото-месяца.2
But if to add 1 more parameter for debug mode :
LINKABOVE/1
then Masonry is inited (is is reflected in browser’s console) but all images have 0 width/height
and are not visible : https://prnt.sc/26kqajm
Why so and how that can be fixed ?
Thanks!