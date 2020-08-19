Hey, there isn’t a need to make a new account to ask the same question. Please wait for answers here:

Why I get empty search result from array_search()? PHP I am trying to search multidimensional array but I get alwayes empty result. Here is my code: public $tenant; $this->tenant = array( "store" => "grocery1", array( "station" => "st1", "times" => array( "day" => "Monday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "12:00", "from2" => "13:00", "to2" => "17:30" ), array( "day" => "Wednesday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1"…