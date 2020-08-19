Why I get empty search result from array_search()?

I am trying to search multidimensional array but I get alwayes empty result. Here is my code:
public $tenant;
$this->tenant = array(
"store" => "grocery1",
array(
"station" => "st1",
"times" => array(
"day" => "Monday",
"from1" => "8:00",
"to1" => "12:00",
"from2" => "13:00",
"to2" => "17:30"
),
array(
"day" => "Wednesday",
"from1" => "8:00",
"to1" => "13:00",
"from2" => "",
"to2" => ""
),
array(
"day" => "Friday",
"from1" => "8:00",
"to1" => "12:00",
"from2" => "13:00",
"to2" => "20:00"
),
array(
"day" => "Saturdays",
"from1" => "10:00",
"to1" => "13:00",
"from2" => "",
"to2" => ""
),
)
);
$key = array_search(
"8:00",
array_column($this->tenant, 'from1')
);
echo $key;