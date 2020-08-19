Why I get empty search result from array_search()?

PHP
#1

I am trying to search multidimensional array but I get alwayes empty result. Here is my code:

public $tenant;
    
$this->tenant = array( 
    "store" => "grocery1",
    array(
        "station" => "st1", 
        "times" => array(
            "day" => "Monday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "12:00", 
            "from2" => "13:00", 
            "to2" => "17:30"
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Wednesday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "13:00", 
            "from2" => "", 
            "to2" => ""
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Friday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "12:00", 
            "from2" => "13:00", 
            "to2" => "20:00"
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Saturdays", 
            "from1" => "10:00", 
            "to1" => "13:00", 
            "from2" => "", 
            "to2" => ""
        ),
    )
);

$key = array_search( 
    "8:00", 
    array_column($this->tenant, 'from1')
);
echo $key;
#2

Hey, there isn’t a need to make a new account to ask the same question. Please wait for answers here:

#3