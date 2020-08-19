Why I get empty search result from array_search()?

The only element in the [0][‘times’] array is the first set (Monday) data. The rest of the sets are at indexes [0][0], [0][1], and [0][2].

I suspect you wanted to build the array as -

$this->tenant = array( "store" => "grocery1", array( "station" => "st1", "times" => array( array("day" => "Monday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "12:00", "from2" => "13:00", "to2" => "17:30" ), array( "day" => "Wednesday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "13:00", "from2" => "", "to2" => "" ), array( "day" => "Friday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "12:00", "from2" => "13:00", "to2" => "20:00" ), array( "day" => "Saturdays", "from1" => "10:00", "to1" => "13:00", "from2" => "", "to2" => "" ), ) ) );

You would then need to use the following array_column statement to access the values -