Why I get empty search result from array_search()?

I am trying to search multidimensional array but I get alwayes empty result. Here is my code:

public $tenant; $this->tenant = array( "store" => "grocery1", array( "station" => "st1", "times" => array( "day" => "Monday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "12:00", "from2" => "13:00", "to2" => "17:30" ), array( "day" => "Wednesday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "13:00", "from2" => "", "to2" => "" ), array( "day" => "Friday", "from1" => "8:00", "to1" => "12:00", "from2" => "13:00", "to2" => "20:00" ), array( "day" => "Saturdays", "from1" => "10:00", "to1" => "13:00", "from2" => "", "to2" => "" ), ) ); $key = array_search( "8:00", array_column($this->tenant, 'from1') ); echo $key;