Why I can't set the vamsrid key in this code,is it a problem in the code.If it is,how can i set both drid and vamsrid key?

You are only fetching one row so there is nothing to foreach over. You are also trying to loop over $rows (plural) which does not exist. You are trying to access $row as an object in one place ( $row->ID ) and as an array in others ( $row['driver_id'] ).

Also, depending on the name of a button to be submitted in order for your code to work will completely fail in certain cases. You need to check the REQUEST METHOD instead. You need to kill the script after header redirects. Do not create variables for nothing.