Why I am getting this error in forEach function

I am getting the following error while loading the below component:
TypeError: _this2.props.value.forEach is not a function
fetchRecords webpack:///./src/main/js/components/forms/AutoCompanies.js?:122
promise callback*fetchRecords webpack:///./src/main/js/components/forms/AutoCompanies.js?:115
componentDidMount webpack:///./src/main/js/components/forms/AutoCompanies.js?:149
React 6
unstable_runWithPriority webpack:///./node_modules/scheduler/cjs/scheduler.development.js?:653
React 5
unstable_runWithPriority webpack:///./node_modules/scheduler/cjs/scheduler.development.js?:653
React 6
AutoCompanies.js:143:24
And it is basically indicating this line of code
this.props.value.forEach(e => { in the code below. I wonder why this is happening?
I came across this post with related error but unable to figure out it in my context.
import {Select as CompanySelect} from 'react-select-virtualized';
function escapeRegexCharacters(str) {
return str.replace(/[.*+?^${}()|[\]\\]/g, '\\$&');
}
const override = css`
display: block;
margin: 0 auto;
border-color: red;
`;
export class AutoCompanies extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
value: '',
selectedCompanyValues: null,
selectedCompanies: [],
loading: false
};
this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
this.companyTemplate = this.companyTemplate.bind(this);
this.selectedCompaniesTemplate = this.selectedCompaniesTemplate.bind(this);
}
companyTemplate(option) {
return (
<div className="country-item">
<div>{option.label}</div>
</div>
);
}
selectedCompaniesTemplate(option) {
if (option) {
return (
<div className="country-item country-item-value">
<div>{option.title}</div>
</div>
);
}
return "Select Cohorts";
}
onChange = (val) => {
this.setState({
value: val,
selectedCompanyValues: val
});
this.props.onChange(val)
};
fetchRecords() {
const loggedInUser = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem("loggedInUser"));
let url = isAdmin(loggedInUser) ? 'url1' : 'url2?value=' + loggedInUser.id
return axios
.get(url)
.then(response => {
let selectedCompanies = [{title: 'test', label: this.props.value[0] && this.props.value[0].title}]
if (this.props.value) {
this.props.value.forEach(e => {
selectedCompanies.push(response.data._embedded.companySets.filter(companySet => {
return companySet.companySetId === e.companySetId
})[0])
})
}
this.setState({
selectedCompanies: response.data._embedded.companySets.map(item => ({
label: item.title,
title: item.title,
companySetId: item.companySetId,
})),
selectedCompanyValues: selectedCompanies
});
}).catch(err => console.log(err));
}
componentDidMount(){
this.fetchRecords(0);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<CompanySelect value={this.state.selectedCompanyValues} options={this.state.selectedCompanies} onChange={this.onChange} optionHeight={60}/>
</div>
);
}
}