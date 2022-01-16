Why have all seven domains suddenly lost full propagation

Does anyone a possible reason why the domains suddenly stopped working?
One of the sites was first registered 2017-03-25 which seem strange that it suddenly stopped
The Domain Registrar has not responded to a Site Ticket sent about six hours ago!
It seems to be working in some places, so it’s not completely down.
Do note that DNS is notoriously flaky. If you retry that page several times you’ll probably find that some locations that claimed couldn’t find the domain, all of a sudden can find it after all.