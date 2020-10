Topic.

It’s sort of snuck up, but you see it more and more. That little browser popup that says example.com would like to send you notifications .

Why.

Just why do people think its a good idea to bug your visitors to allow them to spam you randomly at their whim? No, random blog site i’ve visited exactly once while googling an answer to a very specific problem that you’ve now told me and i have no further interest in your site, I do not want to give you that ability. Ever.