Why file a provisional patent application?

The Patent Act of 1952 was revised in 1994 to initially allow innovators to file a provisional patent application (PPA). While there is no such thing as a “provisional patent,” the PPA procedure offers several advantages to prospective patent holders:

PPAs create an earlier priority filing date to protect your intellectual property rights; and

Provisional applications are easier and less expensive to prepare than non-provisional applications.

Before completely committing to the patent application process, you might name your idea and accompanying marketing material “patent pending” while considering its financial prospects. Read More