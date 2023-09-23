Why don't simple things work in JavaScript?

<img src="img/team-3.jpg" alt="" id="foto">
document.getElementById("foto").addEventListener("mouseover",function(){
document.getElementById("foto").src="img/team-3.jpg"
document.getElementById("foto").addEventListener("mouseout",function(){
document.getElementById("foto").src="img/frog.png"
})
})
I can’t do it in this language. Why is this so difficult, but not popular? Of course, everything is easy to do in styles, but there are many people with this question who do not understand, including me, how to do this in JavaScript, so that the picture changes and that’s it))))
SamA74
September 23, 2023, 11:26am
2
Well it does work, or it does exactly what I would expect it to do.
Perhaps you were expecting it to do something else.
doesn’t work, when you remove the mouse, the photo should change, but here it disappears
PaulOB
September 23, 2023, 11:51am
4
Your code is doing exactly what you asked of it,
On mouseover it applies the team3.jpg (which is the same as the original image so there is no change initially).
On mouseout you swap it for a different frog image.
Then when you mouseover again it will change back to the original image and so on. Here it is working in a codepen with the only difference being the image urls.
If that isn’t happening for you then you have a missing frog image most likely.