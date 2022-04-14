Why doesn't this Grid sticky footer work?

I’m using the instructions here: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Layout_cookbook/Sticky_footers

I’m expecting that the footer will stick to the bottom of the viewport even when the user scrolls. If there isn’t much content in the middle row, it will still stick. But I don’t see that functionality in the desktop browser; the footer is either high with little content, or it rolls down with long content.