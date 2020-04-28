Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

#1

There are 5 buttons in a row in a grid with images. I have two images of the same class. When you hover over one, both should enlarge slightly.

However, only 1 enlarges. The other one has a rotate transform and doesn’t enlarge. If it remove the transform, then each will enlarge, but only on the image hovering.

How do I make both images enlarge at the same time while keeping the rotate transform on the one image?

CSS:

/* enlarge related buttons */
img.c1-corner:hover {
-ms-transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* IE 9 */
  transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* Standard syntax */
}

5 buttons, first and last with class=“c1-corner”:

<button value=""><img class="c1-corner" src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Lcorner.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-center.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Rcorner.png"></button>
button value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png" class="c1-corner"></button>
#2

I’m not quite sure what you are attempting but when you hover an item then only that item is affected. You can’t hover over either item and have them both affected at the same time.

You could hover the first item and then use the general sibling combinator to affect the last item but the reverse is not possible with css. Of course they would need to be siblings so you’d need to do this.

button:hover img.c1-corner {
  transform: scale(1.2); 
}
button:hover ~ button .c1-corner {
	transform: scale(1.2) rotate(45deg); 
}

However as mentioned you can’t hover the last item and affect the first as CSS doesn’t work backwards.

The only option you have without js is to wrap a div around the 5 buttons and then when you hover the wrapping div you can make the first and last ones scale or rotate as required.

div:hover img.c1-corner {
  transform: scale(1.2); 
}
/* if you wanted a different effect on the last button then add this*/
div:hover button:last-child img.c1-corner {
 transform: scale(1.2) rotate(45deg); 
}

The difference with this method is that the hover effect will stay in place all the time that you are over any of the items in the div.

Maybe if you gave us a use case for the effect you want then we could make alternative suggestions.

#3

The use case: the square images are inserts that go into a part. (The other side of each insert has indentations that are offset.) They can be inserted 4 different ways. I thought it would be informative if the users hovered over one instance, they could see the other possibilities; they’ll see how the offsets are affected as they turn the inserts. In this case, hovering over the top left, they’ll see another possibility in the top right.

#4

Hi there WebSteve,

@Paul_Wilkins will probably be able to give
you a more modern version of this example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/RwWgOpL

…and its code…

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/RwWgOpL

coothead

1 Like
#5

One of the two relevant button images needs to have this styling:

style="transform: rotate(90deg);"

This is why it doesn’t work on my version.

If you add it, does your code still work?

#6

Hi there WebSteve,

if this is one specific image, then
try the links in post #4 again. :winky:

coothead

#7

Well starting from this cleaned-up version of the code:

(function(d) {
    "use strict";
    var clCorner = d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner");
    function over() {
        for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c+= 1) {
            clCorner[c].classList.add("scale");
        }
    }

    function out() {
        for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c+= 1) {
            clCorner[c].classList.remove("scale");
        }
    }
    for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c += 1) {
        clCorner[c].addEventListener("mouseover", over, false);
        clCorner[c].addEventListener("mouseout", out, false);
   }
}(document));

The first thing that I notice about this code is that each for loop is looping over exactly the same thing. The querySelectorAll method supports a forEach method, so let’s use the forEach method instead of for loops.

(function(d) {
    "use strict";
    var clCorner = d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner");
    function over() {
        clCorner.forEach(function (corner) {
            corner.classList.add("scale");
        });
    }

    function out() {
        clCorner.forEach(function (corner) {
            corner.classList.remove("scale");
        });
    }
    clCorner.forEach(function (corner) {
        corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false);
        corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false);
   });
}(document));

About the only duplication involved now is that clCorner is being dealt with in three different places, so we can move that into a separate function called eachCorner():

(function(d) {
    "use strict";
    function eachCorner(callback) {
        d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner").forEach(callback);
    }
    function over() {
        eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.add("scale"));
    }

    function out() {
        eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.remove("scale"));
    }
    eachCorner(function (corner) {
        corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false);
        corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false);
   });
}(document));

And because the over and out functions are so,simple, we can use arrow notation on those:

(function(d) {
    "use strict";
    function eachCorner(callback) {
        d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner").forEach(callback);
    }
    const over = () => eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.add("scale"));
    const out = () => eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.remove("scale"));

    eachCorner(function (corner) {
        corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false);
        corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false);
   });
}(document));

I don’t think that I would modernise things much beyond there :slight_smile:

1 Like
#8

Interesting. :slightly_smiling_face:

Could this be an acceptable CSS solution?

<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<style>
form {
  width:400px;
}
button{
  display:table-cell;
  width:80px;
}
.c1-corner1{
  float:left;
}
.c1-corner2{
  float:right;
}
.c1-corner2 img{
  transform:  rotate(90deg);
}
div:hover .c1-corner1 img{
  transform: scale(1.2,1.2);
}
div:hover .c1-corner2 img{
  transform: scale(1.2,1.2)  rotate(90deg);
}
</style>
</head><body>

<h1>Enlarge Related Buttons</h1>
<form>
  <div>
    <button class="c1-corner1" value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
    <button class="c1-corner2" value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
  </div>
  <button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Lcorner.png"></button>
  <button value=""><img src="images/1-center.png"></button>
  <button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Rcorner.png"></button>
</form>

</body></html>

Hopefully I’ve covered all conditions. Maybe I can come up with a different solution if this fails. :thinking:

EDIT)
Replaced the code because I missed that rotate should combine with the scale on hover state. A style attribute would override the hover state.