Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

WebSteve: WebSteve: When you hover over one, both should enlarge slightly.

I’m not quite sure what you are attempting but when you hover an item then only that item is affected. You can’t hover over either item and have them both affected at the same time.

You could hover the first item and then use the general sibling combinator to affect the last item but the reverse is not possible with css. Of course they would need to be siblings so you’d need to do this.

button:hover img.c1-corner { transform: scale(1.2); } button:hover ~ button .c1-corner { transform: scale(1.2) rotate(45deg); }

However as mentioned you can’t hover the last item and affect the first as CSS doesn’t work backwards.

The only option you have without js is to wrap a div around the 5 buttons and then when you hover the wrapping div you can make the first and last ones scale or rotate as required.

div:hover img.c1-corner { transform: scale(1.2); } /* if you wanted a different effect on the last button then add this*/ div:hover button:last-child img.c1-corner { transform: scale(1.2) rotate(45deg); }

The difference with this method is that the hover effect will stay in place all the time that you are over any of the items in the div.

Maybe if you gave us a use case for the effect you want then we could make alternative suggestions.