Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

The C and D inserts line up with each other in pairs. They go into openings in their own fixed mount, about 2" apart. The holes face each other. Each insert can be in 1 of 25 positions, and they can be different per mount.
A 1/8" dia. pin is inserted into the holes. Depending on which way the inserts are inserted, the pin changes direction up/down and left/right. So the paired inserts determine the angle of the pin. If both inserts are center/center, then they will be straight down the middle, for instance.
Something will pivot off the pin. So it’s a setup adjustment.