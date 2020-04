WebSteve: WebSteve: each time it appears, it is being rotated another 90 degrees. That’s before any hovering. So when I hover over any of the buttons, I want to enlarge all 4 instances of that image, keeping their rotation.

Yes I have given you the answer to that in my last few posts if I understand your problem.

It sounds to me as though you have rotated an element by default and then when you hover it you want to enlarge it. If this is correct then when you hover the image you cannot just use scale alone.

e.g.

.something{transform:rotate(45deg)} .something:hover{transform:scale(1.2)}

The above won’t work as the rotation would be lost.

What you would need to do is this:

.something{transform:rotate(45deg)} .something:hover{transform:rotate(45deg) scale(1.2)}

The transform property when used again will negate any previous transforms just like saying background:red will over-ride background:url(img.gif).