Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

Interesting.
Could this be an acceptable CSS solution?
<!DOCTYPE html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<style>
form {
width:400px;
}
button{
display:table-cell;
width:80px;
}
.c1-corner1{
float:left;
}
.c1-corner2{
float:right;
}
.c1-corner2 img{
transform: rotate(90deg);
}
div:hover .c1-corner1 img{
transform: scale(1.2,1.2);
}
div:hover .c1-corner2 img{
transform: scale(1.2,1.2) rotate(90deg);
}
</style>
</head><body>
<h1>Enlarge Related Buttons</h1>
<form>
<div>
<button class="c1-corner1" value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
<button class="c1-corner2" value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
</div>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Lcorner.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-center.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Rcorner.png"></button>
</form>
</body></html>
Hopefully I’ve covered all conditions. Maybe I can come up with a different solution if this fails.
EDIT)
Replaced the code because I missed that rotate should combine with the scale on hover state. A style attribute would override the hover state.