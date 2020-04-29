Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

coothead: coothead: @Paul_Wilkins will probably be able to give

you a more modern version of this example…

Well starting from this cleaned-up version of the code:

(function(d) { "use strict"; var clCorner = d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner"); function over() { for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c+= 1) { clCorner[c].classList.add("scale"); } } function out() { for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c+= 1) { clCorner[c].classList.remove("scale"); } } for (var c = 0; c < clCorner.length; c += 1) { clCorner[c].addEventListener("mouseover", over, false); clCorner[c].addEventListener("mouseout", out, false); } }(document));

The first thing that I notice about this code is that each for loop is looping over exactly the same thing. The querySelectorAll method supports a forEach method, so let’s use the forEach method instead of for loops.

(function(d) { "use strict"; var clCorner = d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner"); function over() { clCorner.forEach(function (corner) { corner.classList.add("scale"); }); } function out() { clCorner.forEach(function (corner) { corner.classList.remove("scale"); }); } clCorner.forEach(function (corner) { corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false); corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false); }); }(document));

About the only duplication involved now is that clCorner is being dealt with in three different places, so we can move that into a separate function called eachCorner():

(function(d) { "use strict"; function eachCorner(callback) { d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner").forEach(callback); } function over() { eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.add("scale")); } function out() { eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.remove("scale")); } eachCorner(function (corner) { corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false); corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false); }); }(document));

And because the over and out functions are so,simple, we can use arrow notation on those:

(function(d) { "use strict"; function eachCorner(callback) { d.querySelectorAll(".c1-corner").forEach(callback); } const over = () => eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.add("scale")); const out = () => eachCorner(corner => corner.classList.remove("scale")); eachCorner(function (corner) { corner.addEventListener("mouseover", over, false); corner.addEventListener("mouseout", out, false); }); }(document));

I don’t think that I would modernise things much beyond there