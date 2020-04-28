Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

There are 5 buttons in a row in a grid with images. I have two images of the same class. When you hover over one, both should enlarge slightly.
However, only 1 enlarges. The other one has a rotate transform and doesn’t enlarge. If it remove the transform, then each will enlarge, but only on the image hovering.
How do I make both images enlarge at the same time while keeping the rotate transform on the one image?
CSS:
/* enlarge related buttons */
img.c1-corner:hover {
-ms-transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* IE 9 */
transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* Standard syntax */
}
5 buttons, first and last with class=“c1-corner”:
<button value=""><img class="c1-corner" src="images/1-corner.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Lcorner.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-center.png"></button>
<button value=""><img src="images/1-5-Rcorner.png"></button>
button value=""><img src="images/1-corner.png" class="c1-corner"></button>