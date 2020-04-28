Why doesn't this CSS transform work?

There are 5 buttons in a row in a grid. I have two buttons of the same class. When you hover over one, both should enlarge slightly.

However, only 1 enlarges. The other one has a rotate transform and doesn’t enlarge. If it remove the transform, then each will enlarge, but only on the button hovering.

How do I make both enlarge at the same time while keeping the rotate transform?

CSS:

/* enlarge related buttons */ img.c1-corner:hover { -ms-transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* IE 9 */ transform: scale(1.2,1.2); /* Standard syntax */ }

5 buttons, first and last with class=“c1-corner”: