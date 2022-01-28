Why doesn't my Site get indexed?

tsobuj: tsobuj: 1.should I wait a little bit more?

Probably, indexing a new site can take time. Google bots are very busy with many millions of pages to crawl globally.

tsobuj: tsobuj: 2.should I do something inside Google webmaster?

It is possible to “Request Indexing” of individual pages. You can use the URL Inspection input at the top of the page. This will show you a page’s status (whether it is indexed or not). If not, you can click on “Request Indexing”. You can also make a request if the page has changed.

But do note, this is only a request. Though it can have quick results, it is up to Google if or when they decide to crawl your requested page, and whether they decide to index it.

With just 5 articles, it’s not a big deal to do this manually for each one. But if your site grows to many pages, you may consider having a site map. Also ensure you have good on site navigation, so one page leads to another and all can be found by crawling from one page to the next.

Though if you are adding new articles, one or two at a time, it’s not a bad idea or too much trouble to request indexing for new content as it is added, as it can help against plagiarism if Google saw and indexed the content on your site first.