Why doesn't my Site get indexed?

I’ve submitted my site about 5 days ago. Everything shows OK in google webmaster. But when I search (site: mysite) for seeing how many of my pages are indexed. The result shows me only the home page. But I posted 5 articles.

Now, my question is

1.should I wait a little bit more?

or

2.should I do something inside Google webmaster?

I am new in the SEO department. I created this site for my practice.