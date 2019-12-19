Why doesn't getNav2 have the same styling as getNav1?

I have a JSfiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/websteve/y54wzcau/44/

I have a layout that uses grid to lay out the panels It works well and is responsive. If you slide the middle partition line in the fiddle, you’ll see the content change.

I am trying out two different ways to import the content. When I use innerHTML, it picks up the CSS styling for the grid. (function is called getNav1). Full example:

function getNav1() { document.getElementById('nav1').innerHTML = '<h3>Nav1</h3>' + '<div class="container2">' + '<div class="grid__item2 a">a</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 b">c</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 c">c</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 d">d</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 e">e</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 f">f</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 g">g</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 h">h</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 i">i</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 j">j</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 k">k</div>' + '<div class="grid__item2 l">l</div></div>'; }

When I use TaffyDB to import data, it does not share the CSS styling for the grid (function is called getNav2). Partial example (see bottom of HTML panel in JSfiddle for complete code):

output.innerHTML=''; // refresh screen, empty the span db({heading:show}).each(function (name){ // show is linked to heading. 'name' is an alias. var numb = name.numb; var named = name.named; output.innerHTML+="<div class='grid__item2 " + named + "'>" + numb; }); }

I don’t understand why getNav2 squares don’t have the same styling as getNav1 squares do. They should be alike. Any theories to share?