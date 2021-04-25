Why doesn’t child component Records get patient I’d? get prop?

Why isn’t my patient id (at bottom) being passed to records component? I can see it ?
import { singlePatient, remove } from "./apiPatient";
import DefaultPatient from "../images/mountains.jpg";
import { Link, Redirect } from "react-router-dom";
import { isAuthenticated } from "../auth";
import NewRecord from '../record/NewRecord';
import Records from '../record/Records';
class SinglePatient extends Component {
state = {
patient: "",
commentId: '',
redirectToHome: false,
redirectToSignin: false,
test: null
};
componentDidMount = () => {
const patientId = this.props.match.params.patientId;
singlePatient(patientId).then((data) => {
if (data.error) {
console.log(data.error);
} else {
this.setState({
// comments: dataComments,
patient: data
});
}
});
};
deletePatient = () => {
const patientId = this.props.match.params.patientId;
const token = isAuthenticated().token;
remove(patientId, token).then((data) => {
if (data.error) {
console.log(data.error);
} else {
this.setState({ redirectToHome: true });
}
});
};
deleteConfirmed = () => {
let answer = window.confirm("Are you sure you want to delete your patient?");
if (answer) {
this.deletePatient();
}
};
renderPatient = (patient) => {
const posterId = patient.postedBy ? `/user/${patient.postedBy}` : "";
const posterName = patient.postedBy ? patient.fName : " Unknown";
return (
<div className="card-body view-patient mt-0 pt-0">
<h2 className="pb-4">View Patient {patient.lName} </h2>
<img
// src={`${process.env.REACT_APP_API_URL}/patient/photo/${patient._id}`}
src={`${DefaultPatient}`}
alt={patient.lName}
// onError={(i) => (i.target.src = `${Defaultpatient}`)}
className="img-thunbnail mb-3"
style={{
height: "300px",
width: "100%",
objectFit: "cover",
}}
/>
<p className="card-text">{patient.information}</p>
<br />
<p className="font-italic mark">
Posted by <Link to={`${posterId}`}>{posterName} </Link>
on {new Date(patient.created).toDateString()}
</p>
<div className="d-inline-block">
<Link
to={`/findpatients`}
className="btn btn-raised btn-primary mr-4 mb-3"
>
Back to Patients
</Link>
{isAuthenticated().user &&
isAuthenticated().user._id == patient.postedBy && (
<>
<Link
to={`/patient/edit/${patient.patient_id }`}
className="btn btn-raised btn-info mr-4 mb-3 text-dark"
>
Update patient
</Link>
<button
onClick={this.deleteConfirmed}
className="btn btn-raised btn-danger mb-3"
>
Delete patient
</button>
</>
)}
<div>
{isAuthenticated().user && isAuthenticated().user.role === "admin" && (
<div class="card mt-5">
<div className="card-body">
<h5 className="card-title">Admin</h5>
<p className="mb-2 text-danger">Edit/Delete as an Admin</p>
<Link
to={`/patient/edit/${patient.patient_id}`}
className="btn btn-raised btn-warning mb-3 mr-4 text-white"
>
Update patient
</Link>
<button
onClick={this.deleteConfirmed}
className="btn btn-raised btn-danger mb-3"
>
Delete patient
</button>
</div>
</div>
)}
</div>
</div>
</div>
);
};
render() {
const { patient, redirectToHome, redirectToSignin } = this.state;
if (redirectToHome) {
return <Redirect to={`/`} />;
} else if (redirectToSignin) {
return <Redirect to={`/signin`} />;
}
return (
<div className="container">
<h2 className="display-2 mt-5 mb-5">{patient.name}</h2>
{!patient ? (
<div className="jumbotron text-center">
<h2>Loading...</h2>
</div>
) : (
this.renderPatient(patient)
)}
<NewRecord patient_id={patient.patient_id} parentCallback={this.handleCallback} />
<Records patient_id={patient.patient_id}/>
</div>
);
}
}
export default SinglePatient;