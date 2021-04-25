Why doesn’t child component Records get patient I’d? get prop?

Why isn’t my patient id (at bottom) being passed to records component? I can see it ?

import { singlePatient, remove } from "./apiPatient"; import DefaultPatient from "../images/mountains.jpg"; import { Link, Redirect } from "react-router-dom"; import { isAuthenticated } from "../auth"; import NewRecord from '../record/NewRecord'; import Records from '../record/Records'; class SinglePatient extends Component { state = { patient: "", commentId: '', redirectToHome: false, redirectToSignin: false, test: null }; componentDidMount = () => { const patientId = this.props.match.params.patientId; singlePatient(patientId).then((data) => { if (data.error) { console.log(data.error); } else { this.setState({ // comments: dataComments, patient: data }); } }); }; deletePatient = () => { const patientId = this.props.match.params.patientId; const token = isAuthenticated().token; remove(patientId, token).then((data) => { if (data.error) { console.log(data.error); } else { this.setState({ redirectToHome: true }); } }); }; deleteConfirmed = () => { let answer = window.confirm("Are you sure you want to delete your patient?"); if (answer) { this.deletePatient(); } }; renderPatient = (patient) => { const posterId = patient.postedBy ? `/user/${patient.postedBy}` : ""; const posterName = patient.postedBy ? patient.fName : " Unknown"; return ( <div className="card-body view-patient mt-0 pt-0"> <h2 className="pb-4">View Patient {patient.lName} </h2> <img // src={`${process.env.REACT_APP_API_URL}/patient/photo/${patient._id}`} src={`${DefaultPatient}`} alt={patient.lName} // onError={(i) => (i.target.src = `${Defaultpatient}`)} className="img-thunbnail mb-3" style={{ height: "300px", width: "100%", objectFit: "cover", }} /> <p className="card-text">{patient.information}</p> <br /> <p className="font-italic mark"> Posted by <Link to={`${posterId}`}>{posterName} </Link> on {new Date(patient.created).toDateString()} </p> <div className="d-inline-block"> <Link to={`/findpatients`} className="btn btn-raised btn-primary mr-4 mb-3" > Back to Patients </Link> {isAuthenticated().user && isAuthenticated().user._id == patient.postedBy && ( <> <Link to={`/patient/edit/${patient.patient_id }`} className="btn btn-raised btn-info mr-4 mb-3 text-dark" > Update patient </Link> <button onClick={this.deleteConfirmed} className="btn btn-raised btn-danger mb-3" > Delete patient </button> </> )} <div> {isAuthenticated().user && isAuthenticated().user.role === "admin" && ( <div class="card mt-5"> <div className="card-body"> <h5 className="card-title">Admin</h5> <p className="mb-2 text-danger">Edit/Delete as an Admin</p> <Link to={`/patient/edit/${patient.patient_id}`} className="btn btn-raised btn-warning mb-3 mr-4 text-white" > Update patient </Link> <button onClick={this.deleteConfirmed} className="btn btn-raised btn-danger mb-3" > Delete patient </button> </div> </div> )} </div> </div> </div> ); }; render() { const { patient, redirectToHome, redirectToSignin } = this.state; if (redirectToHome) { return <Redirect to={`/`} />; } else if (redirectToSignin) { return <Redirect to={`/signin`} />; } return ( <div className="container"> <h2 className="display-2 mt-5 mb-5">{patient.name}</h2> {!patient ? ( <div className="jumbotron text-center"> <h2>Loading...</h2> </div> ) : ( this.renderPatient(patient) )} <NewRecord patient_id={patient.patient_id} parentCallback={this.handleCallback} /> <Records patient_id={patient.patient_id}/> </div> ); } } export default SinglePatient;