Why does ul not open after applying window.click method?

tarunrathore03041980: tarunrathore03041980: The open list closes by clicking anywhere in window, but after that, the ul does not open on click.

Hi @tarunrathore03041980, you’re actually unbind() ing the event handler after the first click here:

$(this).unbind(event);

After removing that line it should work. BTW you can simplify your code a bit by handling the click events generically, rather than explicitly adding a handler to each list item: