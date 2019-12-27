Why does this Video background not show correct under Apple wide screens ONLY!

#1

Hello to CSS Gods,

We have this key page which has a Video background, here:
https://www.anoox.com/get_social.php

This page, the video background, displays OK under all browsers and ALL devices except it does not display OK under Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen! Under Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen the Video goes like 80% to the right and does not cover the 100% of the Width as it does under ALL other browsers and devices. Do you have a suggestion which would fix this display problem with Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen while of course keep it displaying OK under all other browsers and devices.

Thanks
Dean @ Anoox

#2

The video doesn’t run in Brave. All I see is an out-of-focus photo which plays havoc with the eyes.

#3

I don’t know if it would fix the display problem. But it can’t hurt to not use deprecated non-standard CSS.

Expect poor cross-browser support.

#4

Well that problem is then with Brave. Cause as noted the Video runs fine under ALL (other) Browsers and ALL other Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens.

But if you have a suggestion to how to fix this Brave specific problem do send it over.

#5

1st, which “deprecated non-standard CSS.” are you referring to?

2nd, again the Video runs fine under ALL Browsers and ALL Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens. So I dont know what “poor cross-browser support” you are talking about!

WTS, if you have a Video CSS suggestion which would make this Video so called perfect across all browsers, do posit it by all means.

#6

I mean… if your response is going to be to offhanded and rudely shoot down every piece of advice thrown your way, why is anyone going to help you?

Could start with the basics. Don’t put PHP in your CSS, because your web server hasn’t been configured to parse the CSS files. Won’t fix your video problem, but it’ll at least make your page a bit more professional and not expose your PHP variable declarations. Right?

Could be that the browser in question is rejecting the html5 video. Have you validated the BROWSER on said 27 inch screen? What browser is it running? What version of that browser is it running? Have you tried multiple browsers? Have you validated this problem on multiple 27 inch screen Macs?

#7

The one here that seems a good candidate as a possibly related cause
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anoox.com%2Fget_social.php

Support is up to the browser, not page authors.

2 Likes
#8

Of course. It’s bound to be the browser that’s at fault. How silly of me not to think of that.

#9

I did not “rudely shoot down every piece of advice”.
I simply said if you have a suggestion to correct the problem then post it. That is the purpose of these Q&A forums is to post your suggestions to FIX a problem and not just recite a problem as answer to the question to fix a problem.

#10

Again you can run the https://validator.w3.org on any Site, such as SitePoint here an get bunch of Error reports. Here:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitepoint.com%2F

So again if you know which CSS on that pages is “deprecated non-standard CSS", please by all means post that.More specifically IF you know which CSS is causing the problem with that Video background playing on Apple 27 Inc Screens, then Please post that.
Keep in mind, we are a non-profit mainly Volunteer supported, coded, Site, so as such we are doing the best with our volunteer coder network.

#11

As per your suggestion have removed the 1 instance of PHP in CSS in that page.
FYI, I had told our guys not to put Php into CSS anymore, and this 1 was left there still.
Thanks for the heads up.

#12

The problem is that you make a vague, broad statement like “It doesnt work on 27 inch apple monitors”, and then expect an immediate answer. You haven’t identified to us that you’ve actually done the due dilligence of troubleshooting your problem before posting, and so we have to look at the code presented to us and try and guess at the problems. Invalid CSS is one possible avenue of problem solving.

I’ll ask again, since you ignored my troubleshooting questions, which are designed to get the necessary information from you so that people can actually GIVE you answers that may solve the problem, the first time.

  1. What browser(s) is the 27 inch apple monitor using that it’s refusing to show the video in?
  2. What VERSION of the browser(s) is it running.
  3. What have you actually tested? Multiple browsers on the machine? Multiple machines with the same hardware configuration?
  4. Define “does not display OK”. Doesnt show at all? shows the static image? Is blurry? Is laggy? What you described in the OP sounds like a CSS issue of that browser.
#13

OFF-TOPIC

A misunderstanding? The SitePoint forum is a discussion forum, not a Q&A forum. Maybe you’re thinking of Stack Overflow?

Providing copy-paste solutions are not discussion. It could be argued that a series of moving goal posts are not discussion. It could be argued that posts attempting to elicit information needed to answer a question are not discussion.

There is no desire to be Draconian about forum etiquette, it can take time for a member to learn.