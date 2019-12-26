Why does this Video background not show correct under Apple wide screens ONLY!

#1

Hello to CSS Gods,

We have this key page which has a Video background, here:
https://www.anoox.com/get_social.php

This page, the video background, displays OK under all browsers and ALL devices except it does not display OK under Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen! Under Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen the Video goes like 80% to the right and does not cover the 100% of the Width as it does under ALL other browsers and devices. Do you have a suggestion which would fix this display problem with Apple desktop PCs with 27 inch screen while of course keep it displaying OK under all other browsers and devices.

Thanks
Dean @ Anoox

#2

The video doesn’t run in Brave. All I see is an out-of-focus photo which plays havoc with the eyes.

#3

I don’t know if it would fix the display problem. But it can’t hurt to not use deprecated non-standard CSS.

Expect poor cross-browser support.

#4

Well that problem is then with Brave. Cause as noted the Video runs fine under ALL (other) Browsers and ALL other Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens.

But if you have a suggestion to how to fix this Brave specific problem do send it over.

#5

1st, which “deprecated non-standard CSS.” are you referring to?

2nd, again the Video runs fine under ALL Browsers and ALL Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens. So I dont know what “poor cross-browser support” you are talking about!

WTS, if you have a Video CSS suggestion which would make this Video so called perfect across all browsers, do posit it by all means.

#6

I mean… if your response is going to be to offhanded and rudely shoot down every piece of advice thrown your way, why is anyone going to help you?

Could start with the basics. Don’t put PHP in your CSS, because your web server hasn’t been configured to parse the CSS files. Won’t fix your video problem, but it’ll at least make your page a bit more professional and not expose your PHP variable declarations. Right?

Could be that the browser in question is rejecting the html5 video. Have you validated the BROWSER on said 27 inch screen? What browser is it running? What version of that browser is it running? Have you tried multiple browsers? Have you validated this problem on multiple 27 inch screen Macs?