Why does this Video background not show correct under Apple wide screens ONLY!

I don’t know if it would fix the display problem. But it can’t hurt to not use deprecated non-standard CSS.
Expect poor cross-browser support.
Well that problem is then with Brave. Cause as noted the Video runs fine under ALL (other) Browsers and ALL other Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens.
But if you have a suggestion to how to fix this Brave specific problem do send it over.
1st, which “deprecated non-standard CSS.” are you referring to?
2nd, again the Video runs fine under ALL Browsers and ALL Devices, except for Apple 27 inch screens. So I dont know what “poor cross-browser support” you are talking about!
WTS, if you have a Video CSS suggestion which would make this Video so called perfect across all browsers, do posit it by all means.
I mean… if your response is going to be to offhanded and rudely shoot down every piece of advice thrown your way, why is anyone going to help you?
Could start with the basics. Don’t put PHP in your CSS, because your web server hasn’t been configured to parse the CSS files. Won’t fix your video problem, but it’ll at least make your page a bit more professional and not expose your PHP variable declarations. Right?
Could be that the browser in question is rejecting the html5 video. Have you validated the BROWSER on said 27 inch screen? What browser is it running? What version of that browser is it running? Have you tried multiple browsers? Have you validated this problem on multiple 27 inch screen Macs?
The one here that seems a good candidate as a possibly related cause
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anoox.com%2Fget_social.php
Support is up to the browser, not page authors.
Of course. It’s bound to be the browser that’s at fault. How silly of me not to think of that.
I did not “rudely shoot down every piece of advice”.
I simply said if you have a suggestion to correct the problem then post it. That is the purpose of these Q&A forums is to post your suggestions to FIX a problem and not just recite a problem as answer to the question to fix a problem.
Again you can run the https://validator.w3.org on any Site, such as SitePoint here an get bunch of Error reports. Here:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitepoint.com%2F
So again if you know which CSS on that pages is “deprecated non-standard CSS", please by all means post that.More specifically IF you know which CSS is causing the problem with that Video background playing on Apple 27 Inc Screens, then Please post that.
Keep in mind, we are a non-profit mainly Volunteer supported, coded, Site, so as such we are doing the best with our volunteer coder network.
As per your suggestion have removed the 1 instance of PHP in CSS in that page.
FYI, I had told our guys not to put Php into CSS anymore, and this 1 was left there still.
Thanks for the heads up.
The problem is that you make a vague, broad statement like “It doesnt work on 27 inch apple monitors”, and then expect an immediate answer. You haven’t identified to us that you’ve actually done the due dilligence of troubleshooting your problem before posting, and so we have to look at the code presented to us and try and guess at the problems. Invalid CSS is one possible avenue of problem solving.
I’ll ask again, since you ignored my troubleshooting questions, which are designed to get the necessary information from you so that people can actually GIVE you answers that may solve the problem, the first time.
A misunderstanding? The SitePoint forum is a discussion forum, not a Q&A forum. Maybe you’re thinking of Stack Overflow?
Providing copy-paste solutions are not discussion. It could be argued that a series of moving goal posts are not discussion. It could be argued that posts attempting to elicit information needed to answer a question are not discussion.
There is no desire to be Draconian about forum etiquette, it can take time for a member to learn.
You made this observation before and were given an explanation at the time. The fact that some sites have validation errors is a poor reason not to try to get your to validate.
In reply to your points:
1- This page displays OK on all browsers (Chrome, FF, IE,Opera, Safari) and on all Devices.
2- It does not display OK only on Apple Safari on Apple desktop with 27 inch screen.
3- “does not display OK” as described: the Video displays like 80% to the right of the screen and does not cover the 100% of the Width as is supposed to and again as it does under all other browsers
Thanks
Okay. I wish you the best of luck in trying to solve this problem.
I’ve dragged the horse to water, stuffed its head under the water. It’s drowning. It still refuses to drink.
Maybe one day you’ll actually answer the questions that were given, but that’ll be for others.
“The fact that some sites have validation errors is a poor reason not to try to get your to validate” is not the point at all!
The point is that just about all Sites of significance will throw some validator.w3.org Error messages, even such a Web developer leading site as Sitepoint, set aside our Site which as a Search engine & Social network is more of a media company. So if you prefer look at New York Times site under validator.w3.org and you will get tons of Error messages. Here:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F
So if you have the answer to a question, then by all means give it. If you do not, and NO one expects that you will have it, then spare us the waste of time by saying that validator.w3.org throws some error messages about your page which is rather useless since it throws such error messages about ALL Sites as per Examples given.
Not all validation issues are equal. For example, a validation issue regarding closing HTML tags is not the same as a validation issue involving missing alt text on an image.
You have provided ZERO answer, but to throw insult and be rude, such as:
“I’ve dragged the horse to water, stuffed its head under the water. It’s drowning. It still refuses to drink.”
After all what is this rant that you have written in reply to me giving you DATA about this problem description! Now in your defense, this is a very hard problem as again it happens only in case of about 1% of users, which again is: “Apple Safari on Apple desktop with 27 inch screen.”
So again if you do not know the answer to a (hard) question, which NO ONE expects that you should, just spare us all the waste of time by throwing insults.
NO one said that: “all validation issues are equal.”
But that validator.w3.org throws Error messages about all pages of significance design.
So it is a waste of time to throw it as answer AGAIN and AGAIN in reply to specific questions.
Here it is the tons of Errors thrown by validator.w3.org about the MIT Web Site:
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mit.edu%2F
I am done wasting time on this issue which should be obvious to any experience Web developer.
I’m not sure if you are purposefully misunderstanding or whether there is a language barrier, or otherwise.Good luck .