Why does this code need an unused expression to work?

I have a simple slideToggle component (taken from here).

You can see the code running in a CodePen here.

I understand the general principle of the code, but there are two lines (both the same) which have me scratching my head as to what they do.

Here is the code for the slideDown function:

const slideDown = (target, duration = 500) => {
  target.style.removeProperty("display");
  let display = window.getComputedStyle(target).display;

  if (display === "none") display = "block";

  target.style.display = display;
  const height = target.offsetHeight;
  target.style.overflow = "hidden";
  target.style.height = 0;
  target.style.paddingTop = 0;
  target.style.paddingBottom = 0;
  target.style.marginTop = 0;
  target.style.marginBottom = 0;

  // Commenting out this line causes the animation to break
  target.offsetHeight;

  target.style.boxSizing = "border-box";
  target.style.transitionProperty = "height, margin, padding";
  target.style.transitionDuration = duration + "ms";
  target.style.height = height + "px";
  target.style.removeProperty("padding-top");
  target.style.removeProperty("padding-bottom");
  target.style.removeProperty("margin-top");
  target.style.removeProperty("margin-bottom");

  window.setTimeout(() => {
    target.style.removeProperty("height");
    target.style.removeProperty("overflow");
    target.style.removeProperty("transition-duration");
    target.style.removeProperty("transition-property");
  }, duration);
};

Notice this line:

target.offsetHeight;

At first I thought it was a typo, but commenting it out stops the slideDown animation from working.

The same line occurs in the slideUp function, but the animation still seems to work if this is commented out.

Can anyone explain why this random expression which appears to do nothing, stops the slideDown animation from working if it is removed?

Here is the code in a web page in case anyone wants to run it on their machine:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <title>SlideToggle</title>
  <style>
    #target {
      padding: 6em 1.5em;
      background-color: #ef1;
      margin-bottom: 1em;
      text-align: center;
      color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65);
      font-weight: 700;
      border-radius: 5px;
    }

    #target h1 {
      max-width: 500px;
      font-size: 1.5;
      margin: 0 auto;
      line-height: 1.618;
      font-weight: regular;
    }

    .triggers {
      text-align: center;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div id="target">
    <h1>Pure JavaScript SlideToggle / SlideUp / slideDown</h1>
  </div>

  <div class="triggers">
    <button id="triggerUp">slideUp</button>
    <button id="triggerDown">slideDown</button>
    <button id="triggerToggle">slideToggle</button>
  </div>

  <script>
    const slideUp = (target, duration = 500) => {
      target.style.transitionProperty = "height, margin, padding";
      target.style.transitionDuration = duration + "ms";
      target.style.boxSizing = "border-box";
      target.style.height = target.offsetHeight + "px";
      // Seems you can get away with commenting out the next line
      target.offsetHeight;
      target.style.overflow = "hidden";
      target.style.height = 0;
      target.style.paddingTop = 0;
      target.style.paddingBottom = 0;
      target.style.marginTop = 0;
      target.style.marginBottom = 0;

      window.setTimeout(() => {
        target.style.display = "none";
        target.style.removeProperty("height");
        target.style.removeProperty("padding-top");
        target.style.removeProperty("padding-bottom");
        target.style.removeProperty("margin-top");
        target.style.removeProperty("margin-bottom");
        target.style.removeProperty("overflow");
        target.style.removeProperty("transition-duration");
        target.style.removeProperty("transition-property");
      }, duration);
    };

    const slideDown = (target, duration = 500) => {
      target.style.removeProperty("display");
      let display = window.getComputedStyle(target).display;

      if (display === "none") display = "block";

      target.style.display = display;
      const height = target.offsetHeight;
      target.style.overflow = "hidden";
      target.style.height = 0;
      target.style.paddingTop = 0;
      target.style.paddingBottom = 0;
      target.style.marginTop = 0;
      target.style.marginBottom = 0;
      // Commenting out the next line causes the animation to break
      target.offsetHeight;
      target.style.boxSizing = "border-box";
      target.style.transitionProperty = "height, margin, padding";
      target.style.transitionDuration = duration + "ms";
      target.style.height = height + "px";
      target.style.removeProperty("padding-top");
      target.style.removeProperty("padding-bottom");
      target.style.removeProperty("margin-top");
      target.style.removeProperty("margin-bottom");

      window.setTimeout(() => {
        target.style.removeProperty("height");
        target.style.removeProperty("overflow");
        target.style.removeProperty("transition-duration");
        target.style.removeProperty("transition-property");
      }, duration);
    };

    const slideToggle = (target, duration = 500) => {
      if (window.getComputedStyle(target).display === "none") {
        return slideDown(target, duration);
      }
      return slideUp(target, duration);
    };

    document.getElementById("triggerUp").addEventListener("click", function () {
      slideUp(document.getElementById("target"), 300);
    });

    document.getElementById("triggerDown").addEventListener("click", function () {
      slideDown(document.getElementById("target"), 300);
    });

    document.getElementById("triggerToggle").addEventListener("click", function () {
      slideToggle(document.getElementById("target"), 300);
    });
  </script>
</body>
</html>
Hi Jim,

I’m on a mobile at the moment but the offset-height (hack) was usually a way to restart an animation.

I’ll take a look when I’m back on the desktop but it looks like it may be related to the above.

Thanks, Paul. I’ll also give that article a read in the meantime. I’m also not 100% sure, but it seems like that could be what’s going on here.

My first thought was that it had something to do with repaint/redraw. Funnily enough on googling ‘JS dom force repaint’, it came up with this link.

https://martinwolf.org/before-2018/blog/2014/06/force-repaint-of-an-element-with-javascript/

Code excerpt from that link.

/**
 * Force Repaint of Header because of
   OSX Safari Rendering Bug
 */
var siteHeader = document.getElementById('header');

siteHeader.style.display='none';
siteHeader.offsetHeight; // no need to store this anywhere, the reference is enough
siteHeader.style.display='block';

Would need to dig deeper to fully understand how it works in your script.

Edit: Started this message about 30 mins ago, but was called mid typing :slight_smile: