Why does Sitepoint not underline all links?

Making a link bold or italic by using the menu buttons:

If you want your link text to be bold and also get the blueish color, then use one of these two methods:

Make a link of a bold text by first using the B button and then make it into a link with the link button:

Links and Hypertext

or first make it both italic and bold:

Make a link text bold in an already made link by selecting the complete link (both text and url) and then hit the B button:

[Links and Hypertext](https://webaim.org/techniques/hypertext/)

or the I button:

But, in case you want the link text bold and black, i.e. not getting the blueish link color, then use one of these methods:

Make a link of a partly bold text:

Selecting only the text part of an already made link and make it bold by using the B button:

Selecting only a part of the text in an already made link and make it bold by using the B button:

Conclusion:

To follow your own advice, use only the first methods above if you want your link bold or italic or both.

Do not use any of the latter methods.

