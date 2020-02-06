Why does my website keep asking if I want to translate this page?

#1

I am having problems with my website.

I have put the language tag to ‘en’ but google still asks me if I want to translate the page.

Is there problem with the website or is Google not picking up the language tag?

#2

Hi tony310516, welcome to the forum! :slightly_smiling_face:

Your page starts with this code:

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd">

<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

You could try it start with this instead:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en_GB ">

(And If I’m not mistaken, the “xhtml” part is not necessary in HTML 5.)

Edit)
Thanks @m_hutley, I’ve now corrected the lang attribute. :blush:

1 Like
#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.