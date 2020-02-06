Why does my website keep asking if I want to translate this page?

I am having problems with my website.
I have put the language tag to ‘en’ but google still asks me if I want to translate the page.
Is there problem with the website or is Google not picking up the language tag?
Hi tony310516, welcome to the forum!
Your page starts with this code:
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Strict//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-strict.dtd">
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
You could try it start with this instead:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en_GB ">
(And If I’m not mistaken, the “xhtml” part is not necessary in HTML 5.)
Edit)
Thanks @m_hutley, I’ve now corrected the lang attribute.
