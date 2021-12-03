Why does my table have different borders?

#1

I’ve not been around for a while although I haven’t forgotten the help that available here>

I’m not quite sure why some of the columns in my table have different borders than the rest.

www.c5d.co.uk/1861at1.php

Some of them have bold borders, and some standard if that makes sense.

Other than border-collapse: collapse and all the TDs being specified as 1 px there doesn’t seem to be anything else specified by the CSS

.thecensus1861{
	width:100%;
	margin-top:25px;
	text-align:left;
	border-collapse:collapse;
	font-size:small;
}

.thecensus1861 td {
	border:1px solid #000;
	white-space:nowrap;
}

Thanks

#2

Where do you see different borders? They all look the same to me on quick glance…

#3

To the left of the columns headed:

Inhabited:

Relation to head of Family

Age of Males and

Where born.

All these seem to be normal whilst the remainder appear bold

image
image1888×263 20.2 KB

#4

What browser? It looks normal to me unless I increase the view zoom.

image
image1529×311 19.4 KB

#5

Edge and Opera.

It’s fine on Firefox. Not tried anything else. On Opera, one of the bottom edge lines is bold. The first rwo.

image
image1826×278 20.7 KB