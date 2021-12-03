Why does my table have different borders?

I’ve not been around for a while although I haven’t forgotten the help that available here>

I’m not quite sure why some of the columns in my table have different borders than the rest.

www.c5d.co.uk/1861at1.php

Some of them have bold borders, and some standard if that makes sense.

Other than border-collapse: collapse and all the TDs being specified as 1 px there doesn’t seem to be anything else specified by the CSS

.thecensus1861{ width:100%; margin-top:25px; text-align:left; border-collapse:collapse; font-size:small; } .thecensus1861 td { border:1px solid #000; white-space:nowrap; }

Thanks