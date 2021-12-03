Why does my table have different borders?

I’ve not been around for a while although I haven’t forgotten the help that available here>
I’m not quite sure why some of the columns in my table have different borders than the rest.
Some of them have bold borders, and some standard if that makes sense.
Other than
border-collapse: collapse and all the TDs being specified as 1 px there doesn’t seem to be anything else specified by the CSS
.thecensus1861{
width:100%;
margin-top:25px;
text-align:left;
border-collapse:collapse;
font-size:small;
}
.thecensus1861 td {
border:1px solid #000;
white-space:nowrap;
}
Thanks