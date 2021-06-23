Why does my mobile nav controls (close and open) turns blue after I hover and hover out of it

When I use inspect to try my website’s responsiveness everything is fine on mobile and tablet or iPad but there is just one problem. when I hover over the toggle close and open it turns blue when I click it is still white and I hover out of it it turns blue I have tried multiple things.

<nav> <ul class="menu"> <li class="logo"><a href="https://uprightcode.com/">Upright Code</a></li> <li class="item"><a href="https://uprightcode.com/">Home</a></li> <li class="item"><a href="#About">About</a></li> <li class="item"><a href="#plans">Plans</a></li> <li class="item"><a href="https://uprightcode.com/Lessons">Lessons</a> </li> <li class="toggle"><a href="#"><i class="fas fa-bars"></i></a></li> </ul> </nav>

* { box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0; margin: 0; } nav { background-color: #000; padding: 0 15px; font-family: 'Open Sans'; font-weight: 600; position: fixed; top: 0; z-index:10; width:100%; } nav a { color: white; text-decoration: none; } nav a:hover { color: rgb(233, 221, 221); } .logo { font-size: 20px; padding: 7.5px 10px 7.5px 0; } .item { padding: 10px; } /* Mobile menu */ .menu { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; justify-content: space-between; align-items: center; margin: unset; } .menu li a { display: block; padding: 15px 5px; } .menu li.subitem a { padding: 15px; } .toggle { order: 1; font-size: 20px; color: white; } .toggle:hover { color: white; } .toggole:active { color: white; } .item { order: 3; width: 100%; text-align: center; display: none; } .active .item { display: block; } /* Tablet menu */ @media all and (min-width: 700px) { .menu { justify-content: center; } .logo { flex: 1; } .toggle { flex: 1; order: 2; color: white; } } /* Desktop menu */ @media all and (min-width: 960px) { .menu { align-items: flex-start; flex-wrap: nowrap; background: none; } .logo { order: 0; } .item { order: 1; position: relative; display: block; width: auto; } .submenu-active .submenu { display: block; position: absolute; left: 0; top: 68px; background: #111; } .toggle { display: none; } .submenu-active { border-radius: 0; } }

Since it has to do with the mobile menu it may be my javascript submenu toggle.

/* Toggle mobile menu */ function toggleMenu() { if (menu.classList.contains("active")) { menu.classList.remove("active"); toggle.querySelector("a").innerHTML = "<i class='fas fa-bars'></i>"; } else { menu.classList.add("active"); toggle.querySelector("a").innerHTML = "<i class='fas fa-times'></i>"; } } /* Event Listeners */ toggle.addEventListener("click", toggleMenu, false); for (let item of items) { if (item.querySelector(".submenu")) { item.addEventListener("click", toggleItem, false); } item.addEventListener("keypress", toggleItem, false); } document.addEventListener("click", closeSubmenu, false);

Don’t forget your awesome font 5 guys!