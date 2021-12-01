Why does JS script only act on the first checkbox in the list?

Hi all, sorry for what may be a silly question but I’m very new to Javascript and am having an issue that I need help with.

I have a basic HMTL page with a list of 10 checkboxes that I want to be able to generate a text output when they are checked. Some of the checkboxes should say Correct and some Incorrect.

I have used the script below but it only seems to work for the first checkbox in the list and none of the others.