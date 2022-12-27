Why does infinity while loop stop page from loadinmg

I have a code that runs in an infinity loops checking for events for me. and i control its stop using values from a database, but the problem is once i start the loop no other page will load or can be viewed until the loop is stopped.

set_time_limit(0) $control = ''; while($control != 'stop'){ // keep checking for events functions goes here $control = $search->query("SELECT status FROM mytable WHERE id = 1); usleep(2000000); }

Everything works perfectly but the problem is that other pages of my site does not load they will just be showing a loading spinning but no content is outputted, until i stop the while loop.

Is there a solution to this please?

secondly if i have an ajax call that posts to a file or url located in this web while the loop is still spinning can i get response or everything have to wait till i stop the infinity loop?