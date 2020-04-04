Why does html page and web page not display hindi fonts?

I want to write a para in Hindi language. And for that, I have copied and pasted a link of mukta-fonts in html page from google fonts site. Also, I have copied and pasted the font family in css. Still, the page is not showing Hindi fonts. Could you please help me?

<html>

<head>

    <meta charset="utf-8">

    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

    <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Mukta&display=swap" 

    rel="stylesheet">

</head>

<body>

    <p lang="hi">
        rqe dSls gksA
        esjk uke r:.k gSA
        D;k dj jgs gks
    </p>

</body>

<style>

    p {

        font-size: 2rem;

        font-family: 'Mukta', sans-serif;

    }

</style>

</html>
It seems to work OK for me, if I enter the paragraph text in Hindi.

<p>
रक़े डसलस गकसा ेस्जक ुके र:.क ग्स डी;क दज जग्स गकस
</p>

(Sorry if that’s not correct; it’s from Google translate. smile)

Your <style> should really be in the <head> section, but that doesn’t seem to affect the outcome.

